A man accused of breaking into a Harmon residence and raping a woman known to him earlier this year was granted his request to get out of jail and be placed on electronic monitoring.

Robby Narruhn, 28, appeared before Superior Court of Guam Magistrate’s Judge Jonathan Quan on Tuesday.

“I am going to very reluctantly release you,” said Quan, who released him on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond. “If you do not follow my conditions, I could have you rearrested.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The court ordered Narruhn to stay away and have no contact with the alleged victim.

It was noted during the hearing that the victim still fears for her safety.

Allegations

In February, Narruhn was charged with burglary as a second-degree felony and third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony.

According to court documents, the victim woke up to the suspect raping her, while the suspect was holding a pair of scissors against her lower back.

The victim allegedly told police she was crying during the assault.

The suspect told the victim that “this is between you and me” before he left, documents state.

The victim’s roommate told police she found the victim in her room crying, adding that it appeared the suspect entered through a front window.