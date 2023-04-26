Attorneys argued over whether a 16-year-old girl was able to give consent while she was being raped by a man convicted of criminal sexual conduct and sentenced to 15 years.

On Monday, Supreme Court of Guam justices heard oral arguments for Vianney Hosei's appeal of criminal sexual conduct convictions stemming from the 2019 rape of a 16-year-old.

Hosei was found guilty at trial and sentenced to 15 years in prison for the charges, which were brought against him following the dissemination of a video that captured the rape during a night of drinking alcohol after Hosei's high school graduation.

Appearing on behalf of Hosei at the hearing was his attorney, Randall Cunliffe, who stated to the justices of the high court, "The crux of this case, the government's theory, is that the victim did not consent to the sexual encounter."

Cunliffe then went on to argue that because the victim "got intentionally intoxicated" it did not mean she was "physically helpless," which is what the prosecution alleged in Hosei's charges.

"Maybe you drank too much and became unconscious, then it would apply. Maybe you drank too much and fell asleep, and it would apply. But if you drank too much on your own, and you didn't fall asleep, and you're not unconscious, then it's not a crime," said Cunliffe.

Chief Justice Robert Torres referred to the fact the victim testified she "blacked out" as a result of the drinking.

Cunliffe responded, saying the blackout, meaning the victim didn't remember the sexual encounter, is a mental condition.

"She might have been mentally helpless, but she wasn't physically helpless," Cunliffe said, while also adding the victim recalled events before and after the rape.

"If she's physically helpless, how did she walk up the stairs? If she's physically helpless, how did she walk into the bathroom? How did she take a shower? How did she put her clothes back? How did she walk down the stairs and go home?" Cunliffe asked, concluding the victim did not say "no."

Prosecutor Christine Tenorio, who disagreed with Cunliffe's assertion that "a blackout is not a physical condition," responded, referring to the video taken during the incident that showed the victim having "no reaction" to the assault.

"There's absolutely no reaction from her, so the jury was able to see for themselves and decide whether she was physically unable to communicate an unwillingness to the act. And so I disagree with Mr. Cunliffe when he says that a blackout is not a physical condition," said Tenorio, who asked the justices not to reverse the conviction or order a new trial.

Conviction

Hosei was found guilty in April 2021 of first- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to Post files, the 16-year-old victim was at a barbecue when Hosei and co-defendants Burton Borja and Dwayne Piyelit sexually assaulted her and filmed it. Hosei and Piyelit were 18 years old at the time of the crime.

The recording of the assault was later spread on social media by another co-defendant, Joleen-Lee Rankin.

Borja and Piyelit pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct and are serving four and six years in prison, respectively. Rankin was spared from having to serve any time in prison after prosecutors received input from the victim, Post files state.

All the co-defendants testified against Hosei.

Piyelit appealed his sentence to the Supreme Court, but the justices later decided the sentencing judge made no error.