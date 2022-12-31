A man sentenced to 30 years for raping a woman he did not know will not undergo a new trial after his conviction was upheld.

Jefta Moses argued to the Supreme Court of Guam that there was not substantial evidence to find him guilty on multiple counts of first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

In his appeal of a 30-year sentence without possibility of parole for forcing a woman into a jungle and then raping her, he said the first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges should be reduced to third-degree due to "a lack of mental anguish" by the victim.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

He, in particular, argued "being upset, crying, sobbing hysterical and feeling anger or humiliation" was not enough and implied "mental anguish was not proven because (victim) was not prescribed psychiatric medication, did not seek other psychiatric treatment or leave her job as a response to the assault."

The justices found, however, there was extensive testimony made by the victim of feeling anxiety or insomnia, flashbacks of the assault, and the victim's partner testified the assault harmed their relationship, which a rational jury could find supports the presence of mental anguish, the court said in its decision issued Thursday.

Moses' appeal also argued he should receive a new trial because of prosecutorial misconduct. In particular, the statements made by the prosecutor to the jury about Moses' failure to testify, which would violate his right to remain silent.

The justices once again disagreed and wrote the prosecutor was speaking to the defense counsel's characterization of the victim's testimony. The justices additionally found the trial judge did not make an error in denying a motion of acquittal after the statements were made.

The Supreme Court concluded by denying Moses a new trial and denying a reduction in the degree of the charges.

Moses was first charged after a woman accused him of raping her while she was walking home from work one evening in June 2018.

The victim testified at trial Moses first asked her to borrow a lighter before demanding sex from her and when she refused and screamed for help, he dragged her to the edge of the jungle and raped her twice, Post files state.

Moses was sentenced to 15 years for one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, plus an additional 15 years for count two of the same charge, which would run consecutively, totaling 30 years.