A man who was convicted of forcing a woman he did not know into a jungle area before he raped her will spend the next 30 years in Guam's prison without the possibility of parole.

Jefta Moses was sentenced virtually before Judge Arthur Barcinas on Thursday afternoon. A Superior Court of Guam jury found him guilty on multiple counts of first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

“I want to say my apologies to everyone. Please forgive me,” said Moses through the assistance of a Chuukese interpreter.

The victim, who was 23 at the time of the incident, was emotional as she pleaded for the court to show her attacker no leniency.

“I didn’t give you consent to change my life. In many ways you have taken parts of me. I will never be the same again,” the victim said. “I cannot tell you in detail how many traumatic affects you have caused me. You wouldn’t even care to know it just like you didn’t care to rape me in the jungle that night…Today, I will be stronger than you.”

She also asked that Moses be imprisoned on Guam. Deporting him back to Chuuk means he could harm others, the victim said.

“Chances are I will never be able to forgive you. I pray this court shows you no mercy,” she said.

Assistant Attorney General Christine Tenorio asked that Moses be sentenced to serve 40 years in prison.

“This actually is one of the most egregious cases I’ve seen in my whole history of prosecuting. We have very few stranger rapes on this island. I can count on my hand how many we’ve ever had,” said Tenorio.

Judge Barcinas sentenced Moses to 15 years for count one of the first-degree criminal sexual conduct, plus an additional 15 years for count two of the same charge.

The sentence would run consecutively.

He also sentenced Moses to five years for the two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, which would run concurrent to the more serious charges.

That means he will spend a total of 30 years behind bars, and will not be eligible to get out early on parole.

Moses will also have to register as a level one sex offender.

In November 2019, the victim testified during trial that the defendant demanded sex from her and after she told him no and screamed for help, he dragged her to the edge of the jungle and raped her twice.

The victim was walking home from work that evening.