A colony of tree snails discovered at the new Simon Sanchez High School construction site has kept contractors from reaching their target.

The Guam tree snail is unique to the island and is listed as one of 23 endangered or threatened species throughout greater Micronesia.

Once a common sight, the snail is now endangered as a result of habitat loss, military expansion and training, invasive species, and climate change, according to a release from the Center for Biological Diversity.

Recently, a legal victory was secured by the Center for Biological Diversity and Blue Ocean Law against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, resulting in the identification and protection of critical habitats for the identified species.

The discovery of the snails at the new high school site means that GDOE won’t meet the 90% design completion target by the end of this month.

“I have to inform you that the 90% will not be likely until the end of May or into June. And the reason is there was a discovery of a colony of tree snails on the site that will, of course, mean some adjustments to the design in order to address that colony,” said GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez.

Taniguchi Ruth Makio Architects is working on getting the design from the 60% mark to the 90% mark, according to Fernandez, who met with architects on Tuesday.

“We went through a page-by-page review and I think for the most part, we're comfortable where things are. For the most part, we need to actually check in with (Guam Economic Development Authority) on the financing piece which would be critical but we are working to complete the document,” Fernandez said.

The project was previously expected to cost $100 million in 2016 dollars, according to a government of Guam estimate.

The price tag of the new Yigo high school adds up to nearly the same amount projected necessary to address delayed maintenance throughout the rest of the island's public schools.

In a preview of the Master Facilities Plan last month, HHF Planner Senior Associate Dane Sjoblom revealed that addressing the deferred maintenance for elementary schools would cost $57.7 million, for middle schools $23.9 million, and high schools, $25.7 million - or a total of about $108 million.