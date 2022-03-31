Reactions mixed on 2-year-long health emergency

A host of opinions from residents, government officials and senators were shared as the lawmakers weigh a legislative end to the COVID-19 public health emergency extended by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero month after month for two years now.

Sen. Chris Duenas has advocated for the legislative branch to use a legal mechanism for senators to essentially override an emergency extended by the governor. His latest effort comes in the form of Resolution 291-36, which received its public hearing Wednesday evening.

Duenas has secured initial support for the policy from Sens. Jim Moylan, Tony Ada, Frank Blas, Joanne Brown and Telo Taitague, nearly all the members of the seven-person Republican legislative minority.

Since her initial declaration in March 2020, the governor has issued multiple orders and public health guidelines, “the effects of which were to arbitrarily and capriciously ‘lock down’ the island, destroy commerce, restrict the liberty of citizens, isolate and quarantine people and generally abuse whatever authority is available” through local statutes, the resolution asserts.

But at a media conference held hours before the hearing, Leon Guerrero stressed that ending pandemic restrictions, a source of concern in the legislative resolution, is not the same as ending a formally declared public health emergency.

The official designation makes Guam eligible for federal financial and technical assistance, she said, including more than $2 million a month in increased benefits for clients of the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program.

“Maintaining the public health emergency is not a personal choice, but a reflection of the reality of our situation. Ending the public health emergency without an organized transition plan would only hurt our island, and put our people in harm’s way,” she said.

Duenas, however, objected to the governor criticizing the potential legislative policy through her latest executive order that extended the COVID-19 emergency, calling the decision to testify on the resolution through the order “unusual.”

“It would’ve been more appropriate to just come down here and have some meaningful dialogue with the Legislature and our people,” he said, later saying that hearing from GovGuam workers and private citizens would allow lawmakers to “see whether this resolution continues, or has merit to move forward.”

Speaker Therese Terlaje asked those who came out to testify on the measure to limit their comments, in order to hear from the “lobby full of people” who showed up to the hearing.

Reactions to the measure were a mixed bag, with testimony given that supported and opposed the resolution.

Marie Rojas, a teacher who has been with the Guam Department of Education for 15 years, supported the resolution because she has felt “victimized” by pandemic protocols that Rojas said deprived her of a “right to make my own decisions about what can be injected into my body.”

Rojas was subjected to weekly COVID-19 testing because she declined to receive COVID-19 vaccination.

“From the very first test, and throughout the entire time I was getting tested weekly, I suffered from severe headaches and sinus pain,” she said. “The pains were so bad, that I consequently missed a lot of workdays.”

The Department of Public Health and Social Services submitted testimony against the resolution, stressing that critical transfers of government personnel, like health counselors, nurses and social workers to support emergency response programs is “just one critical example” of the flexibility granted through formally declared health emergencies.

Leon Guerrero implied the resolution was a “reckless abandonment” of life-saving measures and clarified that any reference to the policy in her latest order was done to inform the public of what would result following the ending of the health emergency through legislation.

“Are those senators willing to risk the lives of our people by declaring (a) non-emergency abruptly? That is why in my authority, I wanted to educate our people of the consequences of their actions. If I did not, I am not doing my duty as a governor,” Leon Guerrero said.

Senators were still accepting testimony as of 8 p.m. Wednesday. Lawmakers were told by Terlaje they would be given the opportunity to also ask questions to residents and public health officials on their concerns with the ongoing emergency or the results of ending it.