Guam is now all set for Election Day on Tuesday, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, with the successful testing of three new ballot counting machines, final touches on preparations for some 43,000 remaining voters, and a surge in early votes.

The 111 candidates vying for 55 seats, from delegate to senators and mayors, tweaked their campaign strategies to help avoid the further spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

There were no campaign rallies or face-to-face candidate debates that could spur further spread of the virus, even as COVID-19 continues to claim lives and infect many.

On Sunday, the seven-member Guam Election Commission held a test run of a deck with more than 800 ballots to check the accuracy and reliability of three tabulators.

The results from all the machines were identical, which indicated the test run was successful, GEC officials said.

The three tabulators, nicknamed "Kin," "Tå" and "Flynn," were checked again to make sure they are "zeroed out" or do not have any record stored in preparation for Tuesday night's tabulation.

The new machines work faster than the old models, GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said, because they don't stop when there are overvotes or write-in votes.

Officers with the Guam Police Department, according to GEC officials, will guard the vote counting machines at the election return center located at the University of Guam Calvo Field House.

Democratic Party of Guam Chairwoman Sarah Nededog and Republican Party of Guam Chairman Tony Ada were among those who observed the election test run.

"I am absolutely happy that about 13,000 people came out for early voting. That leaves about 43,000 more people to go out there and vote. I think we've been successful in reaching a significant number of people that did early voting," Nededog said.

Ada, who's also a senatorial candidate, said the early vote tally was impressive and he hopes the remaining 43,000 will come out Nov. 3 to vote as well.

23% voter turnout thus far

The nearly 13,000 voters represent 23% of Guam's 55,542 registered voters, while election and political party officials anticipate a 2020 general election voter turnout of 50% to 65%.

As of Sunday, at least 12,908 registered voters had voted through in-office absentee, off-island absentee and homebound service, based on preliminary GEC data:

In-office, satellite early voting: 12,227

Homebound voting: 558

Off-island absentee voting: 123

Pangelinan said the commission wrapped up voting service to COVID-19 patients and others at Guam Memorial Hospital and Guam Regional Medical City, and homebound voting service for others will continue.

Quarantine, isolation sites

The numbers are expected to continue to grow ahead of Election Day.

That's because homebound voting service for those in government COVID-19 quarantine and isolation facilities will finally be able to start today, after a two-day delay.

Pangelinan said a nurse will be with GEC at all times to ensure all protocols are followed while those in quarantine or in isolation are exercising their right to vote.

As of Sunday, GEC received fewer than 10 calls from each facility, requesting to vote, Pangelinan said.

GEC had prepared 900 flyers for both facilities.

Election Day

On Tuesday, polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

There are 19 voting districts, 22 polling sites and 67 precincts.

Wearing a mask at the polls is mandatory. Voters are encouraged to bring their own blue or black pen for extra safety, and to maintain at least 6 feet of distance from others while inside and around polling areas. There will be temperature checks at the polling places.

GEC's Pangelinan said election officials expect more curbside voters this year compared to previous years, and are hoping that only those who are elderly or those with disabilities will opt for this service.

When the polls close, the GEC board will convene at 8 p.m. Tuesday. If there are any challenges during Election Day, the board may convene at 11 a.m. or 3 p.m. as well.

At the election return center, only the first 30 election precincts to arrive will be allowed to enter.

As precinct officials complete their work, new ones will be allowed in.

This will ensure that at any given time, there will be up to 150 people inside the Calvo Field House at any given time, compared to previous elections when 350-plus were allowed inside, including the 335 precinct officials, GEC commissioners and staff, political party representatives, media and police officers.

Pangelinan said she hopes that the longer period it takes for all precincts to complete their work will be cushioned by the speed of the new tabulators.