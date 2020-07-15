Raymond Miranda Magbitang is working to finalize the plea deal in his case after being accused of physically and sexually assaulting a woman in 2018.

His case was heard before Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez on Tuesday.

Defense attorney Curtis Vandeveld told the court he and his client are trying to come to a resolution and need more time.

The local real estate assistant broker is scheduled back in court on Aug. 24.

Magbitang is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony and family violence as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, Magbitang became irate with the victim at his residence, leading him to flick her forehead, call her names and then strike the right side of her face.

He allegedly mounted the victim, bit her lip, pulled her to the ground and exposed himself, shoving his genitals into her face.

Magbitang then demanded sex, and though the victim refused, he removed her clothing and forced her to have sex with him, documents state.

He allegedly told the victim, "Is this what you want?" and "Go and tell your friends and family that I raped you."

The victim was reportedly in pain, cried and unsuccessfully attempted to get Magbitang off her during the incident, documents state.