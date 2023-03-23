Tuesday afternoon, during the Guam Real Estate Commission's first quarter meeting, the status of a legislative bill regarding a required seller's disclosure statement was called into question.

The bill has previously been introduced and considered under two separate legislative terms, however, senators did not pass the measures on either occasion.

“I spoke with the budget analysts for Sen. Sabina Perez’s office about the seller’s disclosure bill. It was first introduced in the 35th Guam Legislature and it was Bill 383. It didn’t go through. It was reintroduced in the last Legislature … and it was Bill 29, and it didn’t go through either,” Frank Pangelinan, chairman of the commission, said during the meeting.

Pangelinan noted there have been some public hearings held regarding the bill, however, the most recent was back in January 2022.

According to the chairman, Perez’s office completed its legal review of the bill and wanted to make “substantial changes to (the) draft of that bill.”

“We have not been given, at least to my knowledge, any communication from the senator’s office of what those changes are,” said Pangelinan.

For now, Pangelinan says they will review the seller’s disclosure statement as written to see if there are any revisions or deletions that they wish to put forth.

“The last thing I remember about the seller’s disclosure bill was – I think there was going to be a roundtable with Sabina Perez’s office with anybody who was interested in participating,” R. Marsil Johnson, commission legal counsel, said.

'Reference to hauntings'

Johnson testified against the seller’s disclosure bill because he believed there were numerous problems with it.

“The former chairman is the one who drafted it with no legal assistance. He had combined several bills from other jurisdictions with no real knowledge of how to combine different bills,” he said.

The prior version of the bill did not include key definitions, while other terms were poorly defined, according to Johnson.

“There’s a reference to hauntings. There’s a reference to murders that happen to be disclosed. … Some jurisdictions include notices that any murders within the last year have to be disclosed,” he said.

The drafted measure, however, required any murders that occur within a property or any deaths would have to be disclosed, which is, in Johnson's opinion, “just kind of a joke really.”

“I agree that this basically needs to be completely rewritten and made a lot simpler so that real estate people can understand this thing,” said Johnson.

Pangelinan then asked Johnson whether they should have a roundtable discussion where these issues could be taken into consideration and the bill changed.

“I think the easiest thing to do, really, would be just to borrow from another jurisdiction. Because at least other jurisdictions have adopted rules and have had those rules litigated by lawyers to figure out if there are problems with those rules,” Johnson replied.

Guam doesn't require a unique statute for the disclosure, he added.

“We can borrow something from Illinois or Alaska that have very simple real estate seller disclosure laws,” Johnson said.

Pangelinan then agreed with Johnson, saying the counsel's input was well noted.

“We can do that. We will get in touch with them,” said Pangelinan. “After that, we can basically have it reviewed again by the senator’s office.”

The commission agreed that their next step will be to obtain a copy of a seller’s disclosure from Alaska or Illinois, do their own editing and then submit it to Perez’s office for approval.