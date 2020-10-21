With two weeks before the general election, the REALTORS Political Action Committee released a list of senatorial candidates it will support based on their positions affecting the real estate industry and Guam’s economy in this coronavirus-stricken election year.

“The Guam Association of Realtors is a bi-partisan group; it is important for us to actively participate in the political process and support candidates who will help protect and promote the interests of the real estate industry,” said Clare Delgado, 2020 GAR president. “Every policy that comes out of the Guam Legislature affects not only our industry but the entire community as well.”

RPAC is the advocacy arm of the Guam Association of Realtors which represents over 500 members.

The candidates responded to the RPAC’s survey that covered issues including real estate, COVID-19 recovery strategy, tax policy, bureaucratic reform and the government’s fiscal management.

The following are the candidates the RPAC have approved to support:

Democrats

• Tina Muña Barnes, incumbent

• Therese Terlaje, incumbent

• Jose San Agustin, incumbent

• Fred Bordallo

• David Duenas

• Frank Leon Guerrero

Republicans

• James Moylan, incumbent

• Telo Taitague, incumbent

• Mary Torres, incumbent

• Frank Blas Jr.

• Ken Leon Guerrero

• Vincent Borja

• Dominic Hernandez

• Chris Duenas

• Tony Ada

• Michelle Armenta

The GAR-RPAC Trustees support the rollback of Business Privilege Tax from 5% to 4%, repealing the increase in property taxes levied on improvements on land property valued at $1 million or more, E-notary Bill No. 369-35 for the facilitation of real estate transactions, the military buildup, and the introduction of legislation that will deem the entire real estate industry, including both private and government sectors, to be declared as essential service.