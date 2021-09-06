The U.S. Navy promoted Dean VanderLey to the rank of rear admiral upper half in a ceremony Sept. 1 at U.S. Pacific Fleet Headquarters on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. VanderLey assumed command of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific on Aug. 19. The NAVFAC Pacific command includes NAVFAC Marianas, which is based in Guam.

VanderLey's decorations include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Navy Commendation Medal, Navy Achievement Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Presidential Unit Commendation Ribbon, and Iraq and Afghanistan Campaign Medals.