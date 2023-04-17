Rear admiral grants extension for Eagles Field lease

The deadline for the government of Guam to sign a lease with federal government for Eagles Field has been extended to April 30, according to correspondences between Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, commander of Joint Region Marianas.

Also known as Lå'lo, the Eagles Field area of Mangilao is where the governor's administration is hoping to construct a new medical complex, to include a hospital and other health care facilities.

Nicholson initially gave GovGuam 30 days from March 15 - a deadline of April 14 - to sign the lease, or the property would be utilized for military purposes related to the need to set up missile defense facilities in light threats from China.

April 14 came and went with no word from Adelup, other than to say there was no update. But today, the governor's office released letters between Leon Guerrero and Nicholson, in which the former requested an extension granted by the latter on the same day.

"I acknowledge that proposed amendments to the original unsigned lease require additional time for both Department of the Navy (DoN) and government of Guam representatives to conduct a thorough review. In acknowledgement of our good faith efforts I am granting an extension of time to April 30, 2023 to finalize and endorse the lease on behalf of the DoN," Nicholson wrote.

The proposal to build the medical complex at Eagles Field has been controversial.

In addition to issues surrounding the return of land taken by the federal government, as several families claim ancestral ownership of properties in the area, several lawmakers voiced concerns regarding transparency over the development of the lease and its contents.

Amid these controversies, Speaker Therese Terlaje authored Bill 12-37, which would require legislative approval for the purchase or long-term lease of property owned by the federal government.

The bill passed unanimously but was vetoed by the governor, and didn't earn enough votes to obtain an override.

The day after the failed override attempt, Attorney General Douglas Moylan denied the Eagles Field lease.

The Office of the Attorney General determined the lease was unenforceable, finding that there were a number of legal issues, including noncompliance with federal and local laws regarding the Guam Legislature authorizing and appropriating funds for the lease, as well as issues with the lease "precluding" access to the medical complex by the people of Guam.

Meanwhile, even as some more time has been granted to address these concerns, the speaker will no doubt attempt another override of the governor's veto on Bill 12.

She already said as much, stating in a prior release that she will continue to push for an override "because without the Legislature having a say and knowledge of future obligations and debt that the government of Guam is getting itself into, we do not provide due diligence to the work of the people that have elected us to do so in their capacity."

The next legislative session is scheduled for April 24.