Rear admiral receives defense medal, Ancient Order of the Chamorri award

Rear Adm. John V. Menoni relinquished duties as commander of Joint Region Marianas to Rear Adm. Benjamin R. Nicholson during a change of command ceremony held at the Guam High School gymnasium in Agana Heights on June 16.

Presiding Officer Vice Adm. Bill R. Merz, commander of U.S. 7th Fleet, commended Menoni as his personal hero, an extraordinary leader and a sterling example of having the right leader in the right place at the right time.

"I truly could not imagine a better partner during the complex dances of 7th Fleet exercises and operations in and around the waters of Guam," Merz said.

"All under the cloud of COVID, the recovery of (the USS Theodore Roosevelt sailors) and then your relentless and ongoing drive towards normalcy in returning to our daily work. You not only survived COVID, you slayed it," Merz said, in part.

Following his remarks, Merz, on behalf of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, presented Menoni with the Defense Superior Service Medal.

"Menoni distinguished himself by superior performance in the position with significant responsibility as the U.S. senior military official in Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, and the Republic of Palau."

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero praised Menoni for his excellent leadership and presented him with the 'Ancient Order of the Chamorri' as a token of gratitude. This award is the highest recognition possible presented only by the governor of Guam to a non-CHamoru recipient.

"He has shown respect for local government and required same respect from his command. We have worked collaboratively, professionally and with care and compassion together during the pandemic. When I needed his help, he came through when he needed my help we came through," the governor said.

The incoming Joint Region Marianas commander, Nicholson, who recently served as executive assistant to the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Joint Staff in Washington, D.C. is looking forward to his new and expanded role.

"I have only been in the region for just over eleven days, but the beauty of the islands is breathtaking, and the warmness of everyone I have met has been inspiring. I look forward to working with you."

After a combined total of eight years spent serving in this region, Menoni said he regards the Mariana Islands as his second home. He has been assigned commander of Expeditionary Strike Group Two in Virginia.

(Daily Post Staff)