Recalled batches of ProSobee Simply Plant-Based infant formula were distributed and sold at 31 stores, according to the Department of Public Health and Social Services Division of Environmental Health.

The Reckitt recall involves two select batches of ProSobee 12.9 ounce Simply Plant-Based formula, suspected to be contaminated.

“A possible cross-contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii, which can cause severe, life-threatening infections (sepsis) or meningitis (an inflammation of the membranes that protect the brain and spine),” said a DPHSS press release on March 2.

The release identified the following stores that had the contaminated batches on their shelves:

• 7-Day Supermarket in Harmon and Yona

• Agat Kim Chee Store

• Cost-U-Less Express

• Cost-U-Less, Harmon and Tamuning

• Day Buy Day, Piti and Yona

• New Agat Oriental Food

• Pay-Less Supermarkets

• Kmart

• SJ Market

• UR Market

• Q-Mart

• Paulino’s Store

• New GCC Mart

• Super Mart

• Toves Store

• Super Happy Mart

• IP&E Shell Foody’s, Mangilao, Tiyan and Tamuning

• Park Market

DPHSS is working with Ambros, a local distributor, that was notified of the recall a couple of weeks ago.

“While no other retailer or distributor has been found to carry any of the affected infant formula, DEH continues to conduct its recall effectiveness check activities and will continue to update the public as more information is obtained,” the release said.

The department urges the community not to consume any affected products, and instead discard or return the product to the place of purchase.

To date, there have been no reports of illness associated with the recalled baby formula.

Customers with questions about this recall may call 1-800-479-0551, or send an email to consumer.relations@rb.com.