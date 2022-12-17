Receiver: More possible sources of leachate at Ordot dump identified

More possible sources of increased leachate at the Ordot dump were identified after an investigation last month.

Parties involved in the closure of the Ordot dump appeared in the District Court of Guam, where the federal receiver, Gershman, Brickner & Bratton Inc., updated Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on an investigation into the increasing leachate, despite the fact that the dump is closed.

GBB Vice President Chris Lund, who appeared on Zoom, walked through a presentation where he explained the work done last month by the receiver, with the help of the Guam Environmental Protection Agency and the Guam Solid Waste Authority.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Lund identified one of the possible sources affecting the leachate collection as being locations of seep, or groundwater surfacing. It was not determined, however, to be the exact source because of analysis needing to be completed off island.

There was another wet area during the investigation, though, that could be associated with a waterline leak, Lund said.

"Waterlines do have leaks on occasion and that getting into the ground in this area could impact our leachate collection in our full volumes," Lund said of a waterline associated with Guam Waterworks Authority. GWA also was found to have had calibration issues with a meter.

"In terms of the impacts and site possibilities that we've identified as contributing factors to leachate volumes that have been recorded is the GWA meter here. We've had some calibration issues with it. ... This is the leachate meter, this is what counts how many gallons of leachate go through the line and into the GWA system and we're trying to to rectify our numbers with the calibrations," Lund explained.

Cost

Also part of the receiver's presentation for Tydingco-Gatewood was a cost estimate for the post-closure care, which previously was reported to cost $56 million.

GBB, however, had PFM Financial Advisors conduct a review to take into consideration inflation and water rates, which revised the cost estimate to approximately $87 million, which did not include any estimates for potential solutions to decrease leachate volumes.

U.S. Department of Justice attorney Valerie Mann interjected at this point in the presentation to say the number is merely a draft estimate and had not been approved by the parties.

In line with the costs, the receiver recommended GSWA start paying $3.6 million per year, or $300,000 a month, starting in January for the post-closure projects, which was met with frustration by Solid Waste board member Andrew Gayle.

"This $300,000 per month represents about 18% of GSWA's total expenses and all those expenses were needed to fund regulatory operations for municipal solid waste, ... and Mr. Gershman is saying that we can afford this if we dip into our reserve fund. And what that means is we're spending more money than we're taking, ... that, for me, is not sustainable," said Gayle.

Near the end of the two-hour hearing, Tydingco-Gatewood did not order GSWA to pay the $300,000 a month and instead urged the parties to expedite the investigation to come up with solutions.

"Let's figure out what exactly is the problem. Let's really fast-track this. Let's not sit around on this. Let's find out if this is a calibration issue; let's fix the machine. If this is a seepage issue and there's a problem, we've got to figure out the cause of that," Tydingco-Gatewood said. "I don't agree that I should order and I don't think it'd be fair, either, to order (GSWA) to increase the amount."

To conclude the hearing, Tydingco-Gatewood set a date for the next report to be due Feb. 17, 2023, and the next hearing March 3, 2023.