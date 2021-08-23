Two teenage boys who were found brutally beaten after being tied up for days have prompted many in the community to reach out to Child Protective Services to see how they can help the children.

David Michael Martinez Quinata, 37, and Sherrie Antoinette Taijeron Nauta, 29, have been charged in the case.

"The news of the two boys who were taken into CPS custody over the weekend has shaken our community by reminding us once again of an ongoing issue of abuse, abandonment and neglect among children in our backyards," said Bethany Taylor, executive director of Harvest House. "That issue is one of helping out our island's most vulnerable children in a time when it is most crucial. Harvest House is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to helping children and families during these trials as they transition into foster care."

Taylor said the foster care system allows adults the opportunity to provide temporary care to children whose birth parents are unable to care for them.

"This happens for reasons ranging from homelessness and poverty to abuse and neglect, as we have seen in recent news," she said. "Currently, there are nearly 500 foster children on the island of Guam, yet only about 40 licensed foster homes for them to go to. When a child is taken into CPS custody and there are no licensed homes for them to go to, the next option is a relative and/or a shelter or group home."

To help the teens and other children in need, Taylor said the best option is to consider becoming a foster parent.

"You can open your home to provide love and care to a child during a time when they need it the most. Foster care is not an easy journey and not every family is equipped to do it, but Harvest House will answer your questions, help you through the application process, provide physical essentials to help care for the child, be a spiritual encouragement to you when it's tough, and be there for you every step of the way. Harvest House will continue to care for foster parents monthly through support services, as well as allow your foster child to shop monthly at our Resource Center, which is stocked with clothing, shoes, hygiene products, school supplies and baby items," she said. "If you still want to help, but cannot become a foster parent, you can donate to our facility. These donations go directly to our foster children and families every single month. You can volunteer to support a foster family by being a respite care provider, babysitter or even just help the family with daily tasks."

Harvest House is hosting an information meeting Aug. 26 at 6:30 p.m.

To register and join the meeting, call (671) 300-5433 or email harvest.house@hbcguam.net.