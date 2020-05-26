A recent brush fire and farm work led to the discovery on Sunday of human remains in Saipan, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Department of Public Safety announced this afternoon.

At 5:47 p.m., the Northern Marianas Department of Public Safety received a 911 call reporting the discovery of human remains in the village of As Gonno in Saipan, DPS stated.

Officers met with the Historic Preservation Office who confirmed that the remains are not from the ancient/war era.

Police learned that the owner of the land was conducting some farming work when they felt something was out of the ordinary. The individual then walked around their property and discovered what looked to be human remains. They immediately contacted the police.

The skeletal remains were found in a part of the property that had just experienced a grass fire a few weeks prior. Observation on the bones that were dug up revealed that there were roots growing in between and around the bones, suggesting that the remains had been there undisturbed, for a couple of years, according to DPS.

At this time the department is unable to confirm the age, gender, and/or nationality of the remains.

DPS stated this case remains ongoing and if you have any information that could aid the investigation no matter how insignificant it may seem please call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 664-9042, or if you wish to remain anonymous you may call the CNMI Crime Stoppers Hotline at 234-7272.