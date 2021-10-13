Recent deaths of 3 elderly women linked to COVID-19

Three COVID-19-related fatalities occurred between Oct. 10 and Oct. 12, raising the island's death toll to 217, the Joint Information Center reported.

The 215th fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City on Oct. 10. The patient was a 73-year-old woman who was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions. She tested positive for the coronavirus on Sept. 16.

The 216th fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Oct. 11. The patient was a 71-year-old woman who was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions. She tested positive on Oct. 2.

The 217th fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at GRMC on Oct. 12. The patient was a 75-year-old woman who was unvaccinated. Authorities did not know if she had any underlying health conditions.

“This pandemic has yet again taken more people from us,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

The governor said she, first gentleman Jeff Cook and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio offer their deepest condolences to the families of the deceased.

“We pray for the healing of their hearts and strength to overcome these tragic events.”

The governor's office urged residents to seek emergency medical care immediately or call 911 if they have trouble breathing, feel persistent pain or pressure in the chest, experience new confusion, are unable to stay awake, or get bluish lips or face.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Vaccine requirements for training

On Tuesday, the Department of Public Health and Social Services issued Guidance Memo 2021-29, regarding nonscholastic organized sports, training and competition. Guidance Memo 2021-29 requires organized sports to implement COVID-19 mitigation measures, including vaccination requirements for training and competition during the current Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3, according to JIC.

The vaccine requirement does not apply to school-sanctioned or nonorganized sports activities.

56 hospitalized, 185 new cases

As of Tuesday, 56 patients were hospitalized, 32 of whom were unvaccinated.

Ten of the patients were in intensive care at three island hospitals. Eight of the patients were on ventilators.

DPHSS reported 185 new cases of COVID-19 out of 1,444 tests performed on Oct. 11. Seventy-four cases were identified through contact tracing.

As of Tuesday, there have been 16,461 officially reported COVID-19 cases on Guam.