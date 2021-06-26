The dengue fever case that was confirmed June 21 was locally transmitted, according to the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

No other cases have been reported to DPHSS, according to the department Friday.

In light of the recent case, Public Health's Division of Environmental Health canvassed more than 120 homes and disseminated educational materials about eliminating mosquito breeding sites and bite prevention.

Consent from households and business owners in the high-risk areas was obtained for those who elected to have their outdoor premises sprayed with pesticides, Public Health stated.

Individuals experiencing symptoms of dengue fever are encouraged to seek medical care. Fever, aches and pains, rash, and mild bleeding usually around the nose or gums are among the symptoms. Severe forms of dengue include severe abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, significant bleeding, lethargy or restlessness.

(Daily Post Staff)