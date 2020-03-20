A 45-year-old man with a disability is stranded on Guam and, having arrived from the Philippines via South Korea last week, is still in the dark on whether he should be quarantined.

Bradley Hart landed just before midnight on March 14, several hours before Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero would announce the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection on Guam. Two of the initial cases had recently traveled to the Philippines.

A day later, the governor would issue an executive order to include mandatory quarantine for arrivals without proper health certificates.

By Thursday, quarantine protocols were implemented. Guam's number of cases has since jumped from three to 12 in less than a week.

Hart was in Manila on March 11. He then made it to Davao City in the southern Philippines on March 13 with a layover in Cebu City, a regional hub for air travel in the Philippines, for several hours. He then flew from Cebu to Seoul, arriving at the Incheon International Airport in the evening. Hart said he never left airport grounds there, but spent time outside to enjoy cold weather after years in the tropics.

He was there for 21 hours before landing on Guam on March 14.

'Falling apart emotionally'

When he arrived at the Guam airport, Hart said he expected to be detained because he had a runny nose from allergies.

"I wasn't. I walked to the McDonald's and spent a few hours. I started falling apart emotionally when I realized the entire Philippines was shutting down and I was unsure when I might get back to my pregnant fiancee," Hart said.

He went to Guam Memorial Hospital, where he said staff were concerned with his runny nose.

"I was kept in a makeshift room between a set of doors."

Nearly a day later, on Monday, Hart was discharged from the hospital.

He said he was told he was no longer under a document he signed for quarantine – after initially indicating he was.

"I asked if I should be concerned and why the change of heart concerning it. I was told people who could pay would be quarantined in a hotel," he added.

According to Hart, GMH officials said they would provide him with a social worker, but that hasn't happened.

Unable to pay for a hotel room, Hart spent the night at a McDonald's. In the morning, he went to the Social Security office, which shares a building in Tiyan with airlines' cargo offices. Hart was initially destined for San Diego but the flight, he said, was canceled. He needed to speak to Social Security officials on Guam to rectify an issue with his disability benefits.

However, all Social Security offices were closed by Tuesday under federal guidance. Hart was able to submit paperwork and documents but he is unsure if he will get his benefits on time. He said his best option is to fly to San Diego.

Hart said he spent the rest of Tuesday exploring Hagåtña, finding meals at the Ministry for the Homeless.

"I have taken to spending nights where I found a live outlet and free WiFi. I shower at Ypao Beach. I ended up dehydrated and passed out at Circle K (Wednesday) night and got berated by the doctor for having the audacity to show back up at his ER. They had real patients – not homeless beggars," Hart said.

By Thursday morning, Hart was begging for change to buy food.

Trying to stay fed, hydrated

After some rejections, he eventually found a good Samaritan who gave him $10 for lunch and directed him to media and the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

He sent an email to DPHSS on Thursday morning informing an official that he was in the Philippines recently.

The official referred him to a link and hotline numbers for medical questions.

That afternoon, when The Guam Daily Post last spoke by phone to Hart, he was at the Micronesia Mall.

"My biggest challenges come from just staying fed and hydrated," Hart said.

Hart provided his Google voice number (619-784-5527) and Skype email (bradhart2@outlook.com) for anyone who can assist.