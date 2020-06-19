Recent traveler from Manila test positive during quarantine

The Guam Public Health Lab has confirmed one person tested positive on Friday while staying at the government Guam quarantine facility at Wyndham Garden. Joint Information Center officials confirmed the person recently traveled to Guam from the Philippines.

Philippine Airlines resumed direct flights to Guam on June 16. Guam didn't have direct flights from the Philippines since March following the suspension of international travel in and out of the country.

The total number of COVID-19 cases on Guam has now reached 200, including the 15 airmen from one Air Force unit who deployed to Guam from the states last month and tested positive over the past several days.

Twenty-two of the cases remain active and all are in stable condition. There have been five deaths.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of the virus is asked to contact their health care provider or call any of the Community Health Centers or the DPHSS Medical Triage Hotline at:

- (671) 480-7859

- (671) 480-6760/3

- (671) 480-7883

- (671) 687-6170 (ADA Dedicated Number)

To date, a total of 9,821 tests have been performed on Guam.

Expanded testing continues next week with the next one scheduled for June 23 near the Barrigada Community Center, June 24 at the Agana Heights Mayor's Office and on June 25 at the St. Francis Church and school. All testing is free and open to the public. Each will be held from 9 am to 12 pm.