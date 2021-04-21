Public Health has counted 13 new cases of COVID-19 out of 530 tests performed on Tuesday, reflecting an increase following recent days with zero to just a few new cases a day.

Three new cases were identified through contact tracing. To date, there have been a total of 7,897 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 136 deaths, 61 cases in active isolation, and 7,700 not in active isolation. Guam's COVID-19 Area Risk Score is 0.8.

Getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19 does not prevent anyone from getting or transmitting the virus - but infections are typically mild or symptom-free among those fully vaccinated, according to Public Health.

As of Tuesday, there were three people hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase from one COVID-19 admission to the hospital one day earlier.

Tourism officials said some people may have a "false sense of security," so they stopped observing protocols such as social distancing, wearing masks and frequent sanitizing after they got fully vaccinated.

But overall, Guam's daily rate of new infection has been low, hovering at less than five a day for months now.