A man has been arrested after he allegedly attacked a woman known to him with a crowbar, and damaged two cars at a neighbor’s home in Merizo.

Bernard Joel Meno Muna, 35, was charged with two counts of criminal mischief as a third-degree felony and family violence as a third-degree felony. Both charges include a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

According to court documents, officers responded to a Merizo home early Monday morning after the windows and windshield of two cars had been damaged.

A neighbor told police the suspect was recently released from prison and came to her home earlier demanding to use one of the cars, but she refused, documents state.

Officers were called back to Merizo later that same day after the suspect became upset and allegedly attacked the victim with a crowbar.

The victim was hit in the knee, documents state.

The suspect allegedly admitted to damaging the cars with a crowbar, but denied assaulting the victim.

Muna’s criminal record dates back 15 years, according to prison records.

2005 – burglary

2006 – family violence

2010 – possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver

2012- terrorizing, burglary, disorderly conduct

2014 – criminal facilitation, guilt established by complicity, reckless conduct, reckless driving

2018 – home invasion, terrorizing, illegal possession of controlled substance

2019 – burglary, criminal mischief, criminal trespass