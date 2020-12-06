Record 17.3% unemployment

From 3.6% in the third quarter of 2019, Guam's unemployment rate reached a record 17.3% in June this year.

"This is the highest unemployment ever recorded on Guam since the Guam Bureau of Labor Statistics began collecting unemployment statistics in the mid-’70s," said Gary Hiles, Guam Department of Labor chief economist.

Hiles, along with business and finance experts, spoke on Friday during a webinar laying out an economic forecast for 2021 sponsored by the Guam Chamber of Commerce.

Hiles said the impact on unemployed persons has been "mitigated very substantially" by the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and related programs.

Nearly 6,000 jobs were lost in tourism and related businesses, he said.

An unemployment rate of 17.3% may seem low for many, compared to the 27,000 to 30,000 individual PUA claims filed.

But Hiles said that's because unemployment rates are not cumulative.

They also exclude the number of people who are still working but on drastically reduced hours. That's why they are still eligible to get PUA. These include those working at hotels and restaurants.

Hiles said based on a survey, about 43.8% of those collecting PUA were still receiving income from their employers but at significantly reduced hours.

"They are not technically unemployed because they still have some attachment and income from their employer," he said.

The third reason, he said, is that unemployment rates do not include those who are no longer employed and not looking for work. That's because the work search requirements have been waived during COVID-19.

David John, of ASC Trust and the Guam Economic Development Authority board of directors, said "a significant number of households, the ones who maintained jobs throughout the pandemic, believe it or not, are sitting on a pile of cash."

"They have income throughout the pandemic and nowhere to spend it," he said, adding that there's a pent up demand for travel and consumer spending.

'Crisis creates an opportunity'

"A crisis creates an opportunity," said Calvo's SelectCare's Frank Campillo, of the Guam Chamber of Commerce.

He said this was the objective of the Guam Chamber of Commerce's think tank – to develop ideas for Guam's economic diversification and shape the future of the economy post-COVID-19.

The think tank identified 10 potential new industries with short- to long-term objectives and has been working on action plans for their implementation.

These include alternate dispute resolution, captive insurance, Guam trust law, construction and labor, ship repair, safe haven port, relocation of high wealth individuals and businesses from Asia, pharmaceutical manufacturing relocation to U.S. territories, Silicon Village initiatives, satellite launching, and agriculture and aquaculture.

GEDA Administrator Melanie Mendiola said prior to the pandemic, the administration already had been beefing up agriculture and aquaculture, and will further expand this in 2021 and beyond.

Increased construction cost

Guam's real estate sales for the first 11 months reached $384 million, down 12% compared to 2019, according to Siska Hutapea, president of Cornerstone Valuation.

"It's the lowest since 2016 when we had $560 million," she said.

These were mainly caused by limited supply and high construction costs because of limited contractors or construction workers.

For the same reasons, single-family dwelling median price also increased by 9% to $325,000, compared to last year's $299,000, she said.

Despite the pandemic, Guam saw some significant real estate sales in 2020, from a $1.08 million Agana Heights apartment to a $35.8 million oceanfront property in Tumon by a Taiwanese company.

Military construction has been a saving grace, she said, reiterating the comments of the Guam Contractors Association.

'Good time to start a business'

Hutapea said Guam needs tourism to work again, and for the economy to diversify.

"I think 2021 is really a good time to like start a new business," Hutapea said. "There's opportunity to be had in 2021."

As for the adult cannabis use industry's impact on tourism, GVB board Chairman Sonny Ada reiterated GVB's opposition to any advertising, selling and use of cannabis in Tumon or in hotel zones and popular tourist beach sites.

"On a very bright note, the recent reopening of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office will hold much promise," he said.

Ada said there's now discussion to send a governor-led delegation to Taiwan in the first quarter of 2021, and a new airline will also be flying from Taiwan to Guam.

He said despite lower rates of COVID-19 cases, the fact remains that Guam is still under a pandemic.

"If there is anything we’ve learned in the last 10 months, is that anything can change at anytime. So please stay vigilant," he said.