Several recorded phone calls from prison led to the multiple arrests over the past few days of suspects in the alleged attempt to smuggle methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia into the island's prison in Mangilao, according to court documents.

Four people have been arrested in the case including a Department of Corrections officer, Mike Alex Muna Gumataotao, 28, who's been employed with DOC for only eight months. He was arrested Sept. 19 after a bag check at the start of his shift at the prison led to the discovery of contraband.

Michael Joseph Salas, 36, an inmate at the Mangilao facility, was the latest to be arrested by the Guam Police Department's Special Investigation Section.

Salas was arrested Friday on suspicion of promoting major prison contraband, conspiracy, attempted possession of a schedule II controlled substance, giving gratuities and obstruction of government functions, according to GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao.

Salas is the boyfriend of a woman, identified in court documents as Davina Rae Aguon, 31, who was one of two people arrested on Thursday in connection with their alleged roles in handing a bottle of lotion that contained methamphetamine and marijuana to Gumataotao for the corrections officer to carry into the Mangilao facility.

The phone calls between Aguon and the inmate, according to court documents, "appeared to arrange a meeting between defendant Aguon and corrections officer Gumataotao at the Barrigada 76 gas station on Sept. 16," the prosecution stated in court documents.

Police interviewed Aguon, who, according to Assistant Attorney General Sean Brown, "admitted that she met with a DOC officer."

"Defendant Aguon stated that she helped package the lotion bottle prior to giving it to the DOC officer," according to the prosecutor.

The inmate's recorded PayTel phone conversations also led to the arrest of Francisco Pangelinan Garrido, Jr., 55.

Garrido admitted that an inmate asked him to put syringes and marijuana in a lotion bottle, which he did, the court documents state.

He told police he put the marijuana in the lotion bottle, but someone else put the methamphetamines in the lotion bottle, court documents state.

Garrido and Aguon were each charged with complicity to possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver as a first-degree felony, two counts of complicity to the promotion of major prison contraband as a second-degree felony, and complicity to possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

DOC's Special Operations Response Team performed the administrative searches and located a bottle of lotion within Gumataotao's bag. Court documents state the SORT officers found the following:

• A clear plastic baggie containing a white crystalline substance later confirmed via field test to be methamphetamine;

• Two plastic hypodermic syringes;

•Three plastic straws, sealed on each end, containing suspected marijuana; and

• a cellphone.

Defendants released

The corrections officer was released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond. His next court hearing is Oct. 10. He was charged with promoting major prison contraband, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and official misconduct, among other charges.

Aguon was released Friday on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond and has been placed under house arrest. She was instructed not to contact her co-defendants. Aguon's next hearing is Oct. 5.

Garrido remained in jail pending a hearing this afternoon.

Salas remains confined at the prison in Mangilao. His case has been forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General for prosecution.

There was another officer who was arrested and released during the search at the prison of corrections officers' bags on Sept. 19. The officer, Christopher M. Santos, who has been employed with the department for five years, was found in possession of tobacco products.

Santos has not been charged.