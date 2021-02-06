Recording: Drug defendant alerted FBI to ex-Yona mayor's role

In a recording played in court Friday, federal drug defendant Mark Mayo alerted the FBI to an apparent scheme involving the Adult Probation Office and former Yona Mayor Jesse Blas when he was picked up by law enforcement.

The recording between Mayo and FBI agent Rafael Fernandez was played for the jury during the ongoing trial in the District Court of Guam.

“Do you know the Mayor (Jesse) Blas?” Fernandez said on the recording.

“I don’t know him personally,” Mayo said.

“What do you know of him?” Fernandez said.

“I know he was Lovelia’s boyfriend. He was dating her and those young chicks. I don’t know much of him,” Mayo said. "What I do know is who the point of contact was after I was warranted twice. I didn’t want to go to jail, so Lovelia (Mendoza) told me to go see somebody at the court system, but I never went. I think it was the mayor. Lovelia said to go see them at probation and they would lift my warrant.”

He told investigators that his 2018 active warrants were lifted for a price – between $600 and $2,500.

“All I know is I had two warrants vacated because of the mayor,” Mayo said.

“Who told you the mayor was going to help?” Fernandez said.

“She did. Lovelia told me that,” Mayo said.

“Two warrants were vacated, but you did not go to court?” Fernandez said.

“No. I just had to see a marshal at the probation office and we met up with them,” Mayo said.

Blas was sentenced in January to 37 months in prison. He was arrested in September 2019 on charges of extorting money in exchange for postal mailboxes in the Yona mayor's office's jurisdiction.

“Do you know who Joey Terlaje is?” Fernandez said in the recording.

“He is a marshal. I never met with him. I know he was punching some girl in the face,” Mayo said.

Terlaje was mentioned during Blas' case, but has not been charged in federal court.

Mayo was charged along with Daniel Pangelinan, Joseph Roman II and Lovelia Mendoza after the federal officials intercepted a package at the post office that contained nearly a pound of meth.

Pangelinan, Roman and Mendoza have since taken plea agreements with the government.

Fernandez was the government’s last witness before the prosecution rested on Friday.

“I thought (Mayo) was hesitating (to answer questions) because it seemed like he had been engaged in delivery of packages more than just one time,” Fernandez said on the witness stand.

Defense witnesses are set to begin testimony next week.

Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood said she anticipates the trial will be completed by Friday.