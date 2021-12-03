Records: Ex-Customs officer allegedly caught with drugs

A former officer with the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency who was convicted in federal court of accepting bribes is back behind bars after allegedly being caught with drugs.

Henry Salinas Alvendia was arrested on suspicion of illegal possession of a controlled substance, imprudent driving, expired registration, and purchase or possession and use or carry of a firearm without a valid ID, according to records at the Department of Corrections.

Alvendia was brought to the prison around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

The Guam Police Department has not released details regarding Alvendia's arrest.

He was serving three years of supervised release in his federal case at the time police took him into custody.

Smuggling case

In May 2019, the former Customs lieutenant was sentenced in the District Court of Guam to serve 12 months and one day in federal prison, in addition to paying about $29,000 in restitution to the government of Guam.

According to Post files, Alvendia's most substantial role was in the drug case against Raymond Martinez and Juanita Quitugua Moser, the couple accused of trafficking $2.5 million worth of methamphetamine into Guam. Alvendia recorded weeks of contact between himself and the couple as they allegedly schemed to smuggle 8 pounds of the drug from California to Guam.

He testified at the two Guam trials for Martinez and Moser that resulted in mistrials.

The evidence against Martinez and Moser is strong, "as it consists of hours of incriminating videos and literally bucketloads of methamphetamine worth close to $2.5 million," according to a 2019 federal court opinion that stated the government did nothing wrong by seeking a third trial in California.

A retired Guam police officer and former FBI task force member, John "Boom" Mantanona, faces charges involving alleged jury tampering in the Guam trial of Martinez and Moser.