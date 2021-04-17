Police have arrested a man with a criminal history on suspicion of murder in the death of Joshua Meno, 25, who was found Thursday on the side of the road on Swamp Road in Dededo.

Police identified the suspect as 36-year-old Matthew San Agustin Manibusan.

He was arrested on suspicion of murder, aggravated assault, use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, unlawful discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm without valid identification, unsworn falsification and reckless conduct.

The Guam Daily Post captured a picture of Manibusan at the scene of the crime while police were investigating on Thursday. He was seen speaking with a police officer.

Police records indicate Manibusan resides on Swamp Road.

According to a release from Guam Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao, while police were investigating what led to Meno's death, Manibusan was identified as a person of interest.

Tapao said Manibusan was brought to the GPD Tiyan headquarters and interviewed. Detectives confiscated a gun that may have been used in the incident.

Manibusan was arrested at 5:20 a.m. Friday, and confined at the Department of Corrections, according to arrest records.

His criminal record dates back to 2002.

In 2002, he was arrested on charges of assault, family violence, and terrorizing. He has been in and out of jail since then on similar charges.

In 2014, he was arrested on a charge of motor vehicle theft, followed by another case involving stalking the same year.

In 2015, he was arrested on a theft-related charge.

In 2017, he was charged with carrying and possessing a concealed firearm without a valid firearms ID.

In 2018, he was accused of strangulation, assault and family violence.

That year, the suspect was incarcerated and served two years.

He was released in May 2020.

Manibusan has had several bench warrants issued for his arrest over the years for court violations.

Victim had prior arrests

The victim also had a record of several arrests, including a 2014 case of burglary and theft; aggravated assault in 2016; assault on a peace officer in 2017; trespassing, assault on a peace officer and resisting arrest in 2019; and family violence and assault on a peace officer, among other charges, in 2020.

The victim was released from jail in February.

Joshua Meno's body was spotted by a passing motorist Thursday afternoon. He was found in the brush, just feet from the road.

Joshua Meno's brother Justin Meno was incarcerated in the Department of Corrections maximum security unit in 2017 when the latter was found hog-tied and severely beaten. He was in a coma for two months and later died of a tumor.

Charges against the suspects in the assault on Justin Meno were dismissed without prejudice. The government said the dismissal was a result of pending DNA test results from the FBI.

Police did not disclose if Manibusan knew the victim, however, arrest records for both men indicate that they were confined at the prison compound around the same time.

Manibusan was incarcerated from 2018 to May 2020. Meno was in custody from November 2019 to April 2020, according to court documents.