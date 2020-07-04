Guam residents who have recovered from COVID-19 are being asked to help military service members fight the disease by donating blood.

Convalescent plasma is the liquid part of blood that contains antibodies believed to fight COVID-19 and is transfused into patients who are still fighting the infection, according to Naval Hospital Guam. If you have a prior diagnosis of COVID-19, your donation could help provide treatment and save a life, the hospital added in a press release.

To ensure service members stand ready, the Department of Defense is on a mission to collect more than 10,000 convalescent plasma units by Sept. 30 from those who have recovered from COVID-19.

Naval Hospital Guam's blood program started the drive in May and among the first group of donors were more than 130 sailors from the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, which stayed docked on Guam while more than 20% of its sailors fought COVID-19 infection.

The Armed Services Blood Program at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam will receive the donation from convalescent plasma donors.

"This is a unique chance for those who have recovered from COVID-19 to help others fight the disease by donating their plasma," said Lt. Cmdr. Stephanie Golla, department head of the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam Blood Donor Center. "Because we are the only collection facility on Guam, we want to provide the opportunity for the Guam community and ask for their help."

Anyone who is at least 17 years old, weighs at least 110 pounds and is in good health meets the standard eligibility requirements to donate.

Experimental treatment

According to the Mayo Clinic, convalescent plasma therapy is an experimental treatment that some doctors are using for people with severe COVID-19.

"Researchers hope that convalescent plasma can be given to people with severe COVID-19 to boost their ability to fight the virus," according to the Mayo Clinic. "It also might help keep people who are moderately ill from becoming more ill and experiencing COVID-19 complications."

To schedule your appointment, or for more information, call the Armed Services Blood Program at 671-344-9748.

The Blood Donor Center is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.