Recovered patient tests positive for COVID-19

One person who was released from isolation after recovering from COVID-19 has tested positive for the new coronavirus again.

According to the Department of Public Health and Social Services, the patient’s results came back positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, after receiving follow-up testing.

No other details about the patient have been released.

Eleven more people tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases on island to 165. This includes five deaths and now 125 released from isolation.

Overall, 5,099 tests have been performed with conclusive results.

Health officials reported one person remains in isolation at Guam Memorial Hospital, six at the Skilled Nursing Unit in Barrigada, two are in military isolation, and 15 are being monitored in home isolation.

Since the start of the pandemic, local health experts have identified 620 household contacts, 280 health care contacts and 1,607 other contacts through their investigations.

DPHSS also continues expanded testing and is working with the various public safety agencies to conduct testing.

The governor’s office said this has been an ongoing process. The Guam Daily Post confirmed that Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency officers were among those tested for the virus this week.

Officials said patients are instructed to self-quarantine until their results are received.