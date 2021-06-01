Methamphetamine has plagued our island for decades and while at the forefront of the battle is the addict, loved ones also end up as victims.

And one of the most vulnerable of them all are babies born to mothers who used meth during their pregnancy.

According to Athena Duenas, a supervisor at recovery service provider New Beginnings, they have seen several meth-affected mothers in the last two to three years, a number that she reports has increased.

“We don’t know the exact number of women who test positive. Only (Guam Memorial Hospital or Child Protective Services) would know that. But we often get (referrals),” said Duenas. She said the referrals are for drug and or alcohol assessments.

From January 2020 to December 2020, New Beginnings received seven or eight referrals of pregnant women, including those who had a baby within the year, or either the mother or the baby tested positive for methamphetamine.

She said this speaks volumes about the reality of how bad the methamphetamine problem is on the island.

“It's showing us that the drug does not discriminate, if it’s hitting women who are pregnant or women who feel that it’s okay to use methamphetamine when pregnant that’s a big deal,” said Duenas.

Olivia Borja, clinical supervisor, and counselor from Oasis Empowerment Center reported treating several meth-affected mothers over the years.

The following fiscal years saw Oasis reporting mothers who were pregnant and who sought services for treatment:

• 2018: 3

• 2019: 5

• 2020: 6

• 2021: 4

She said it appears that there has been an increase within the last year of mothers seeking recovery. Still, she noted that most of the meth-affected mothers entered the Oasis program because of an active Child Protective Services case.

“I know we already have issues with pregnant women smoking (cigarettes), and we know what the health risks are. What more an illegal substance like methamphetamine? To use drugs and then find out that their baby also tested positive for drugs, it’s obvious that they used while pregnant,” said Duenas.

She emphasized that when it comes to methamphetamine, the addiction is a lot harder to kick than cigarettes.

Heart and brain damage

“Addiction is far greater than that. That’s why women who are pregnant are a priority because we know it’s not that simple to just quit,” said Duenas.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, knowledge about the effects of methamphetamine misuse during pregnancy is limited. However, available research indicates increased rates of premature delivery, placental abruption, and various effects on babies prenatally exposed to methamphetamine, including small size, lethargy, and heart and brain abnormalities.

These impacts make babies born to meth-affected mothers very concerning.

Duenas said, “On the treatment side of the house, we always try to do what we can. We’ve had women come in who were pregnant and were actively using while pregnant, and they become a major priority in our program, and they have to be seen right away,” said Duenas.

Borja pointed out that treatment for meth-affected mothers involves another layer of healing and growth in being able to forgive themselves.

'Finding healing'

“Some of the things they struggle with is really finding healing in this whole process. There’s a lot of shame and guilt with addiction just as it is, and I think that mothers, especially pregnant mothers, carry a lot of that as well,” said Borja.

Oasis helps meth-affected mothers work through and heal in the recovery journey so that they can care for their children in a way that doesn’t involve substance use.

“A lot of the emotional turmoil that a mother goes through becomes very evident in treatment. They are very aware, they have clarity indicating an understanding of what addiction is and the control it takes not just on them, but on their children, their families. With that clarity and understanding comes a much deeper healing process emotionally and mentally for them, said Borja.

A history of trauma is reported by a majority of women entering recovery. Borja said trauma is one of the main underlying reasons for continued use among addicts, especially women.

“It’s different for every woman. For some over the years that (pregnancy) was their breaking point and they quit as soon as they knew they were pregnant. There’s some, where it’s been a greater struggle. It really just depends on the individual and all the different underlying factors to their condition,” said Borja.

Both Borja and Duenas agreed that there are barriers preventing meth-affected mothers from seeking treatment such as a fear of legal ramifications.

“We want them to know that treatment is here and we are here for them. We are not inclined and we are not obligated to call the legal system on them. If they are coming in and they’re using and want help we will do our best to help them,” said Duenas.

Borja said seeking treatment is the best thing a meth-affected mother can do for her unborn child.

“There’s a lot of support and a lot of people that want to journey with them. You’re not alone and we encourage them to come out and break that cycle of addiction. I just encourage them to come out and don’t be afraid,” said Borja.

Meth-affected mothers seeking treatment are encouraged to contact Oasis at 671-646-4601 or New Beginnings at 671-475-5438/40.