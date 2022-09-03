Recovery: 'Substance use is just a symptom of my disease,' says recovering addict

In the large conference room of the Ricardo J. Bordallo Governor's Complex at Adelup, health officials, recovering addicts and representatives of nonprofit organizations filed in to proclaim September as Recovery Month. But, for those who have battled the disease of addiction, each day sober is a win.

Recovery is nonstop and, for some in attendance of the proclamation signing on Friday, its been a long journey, one that individuals such as Jeremiah Santos, a peer recovery specialist with New Beginnings, now use to help bring others out of active addiction.

Santos was trapped in the world of drug addiction for 23 years, he said, his drug of choice: stimulants.

"Oh yes, addiction in general, the behaviors, the personality and whatnot, all the years, the substance use is just a symptom of my disease. I think that I had this disease before I even started using as a child,” Santos said. "I found a lot of comfort in using stimulants, different types, any types, also prescription medication, opioids. I just waited till the brain chose the drug.”

Santos has been clean for six years, he said, noting that drug addiction, for many, is a hole that is tough to climb out of.

“Everyone’s bottom is different. You hit bottom when you decide to put the shovel away,” he said. “Everyone’s story of what their bottom is, is different. I don’t think I lost everything, everything is still there, it's just that I lost control of what was outside of me.”

Like many addicts, Santos said, he had a false sense of control over his addiction.

“There was a point where I would think that I was able to use in moderation and it seemed that way in the beginning of my active addiction. Then it got to the point where I was using and even if I wanted to stop, I couldn’t. I just didn’t know how,” he said.

It wasn’t until he was arrested that he had his "aha" moment.

“I think when I finally got arrested it was like a blessing in disguise. Through the court system I was able to be guided into the services. New Beginnings, Adult Drug Court, they connected me with outside social supports and the 12-step programs,” Santos said.

Santos said there is no diet program to recovery, nor can you fake it till you make it.

“There’s no faking it, it's either you choose recovery or you don’t. In the programs like the 12 steps, in the beginning we may try to find an easier way to do this where they try to practice using in moderation. But, if the person is truly a person with disease and addiction, the moderation doesn’t exist,” he explained. “All the programs work. It's a matter of asking yourself if you are willing to make the programs work for you. Everyone’s recovery is different, it's not a one-size-fits-all."

As a peer recovery specialist, psychiatric technician and substance abuse counselor, Santos said he uses his 23 years of active addiction experience to connect with those he now helps.

“I’ve been there before, I take a look at my life today and I never forget where I came from. It's me putting myself right where that person is at and meeting them where they are at. For a lot of people not recovering from an addiction it's hard for them to be where they are at. It helps me to be empathetic,” he said.

Empathy is often lost for drug addicts, as the power of addiction can result in an end of relationships and familial support, he said.

“Addiction is a disease and a lot of time families may feel like they just want to give up on the person, but familial support is very important. Just don’t give up on them,” he said. "When a family member is dealing with a family member in active addiction, it's still your brother, sister, or daughter, or son. What you are seeing is the disease, but they are still there."

Families are a big component to recovery, he said. And while family support helps an addict, enabling does not.

“It's a huge difference, with the enabling part, nothing is going to get better, with support there’s changes being made,” he said. "There’s always the hope. Guam’s recovery community is really big, given our population and size of the island. There’s hope and you can always get your life back, reinvent yourself and be better than they ever were. A lot of people in recovery became people that are setting goals and meeting those goals that they never even dreamed of before in active addiction. Now, everything is real."