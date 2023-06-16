Recovery uncertain for Guam's last known mature håyun lågu

The island's last mature specimen of the critically endangered Serianthes nelsonii tree, also known as the håyun lågu in CHamoru, has been ravaged by Typhoon Mawar.

While the trunk of the tree is still rooted in the ground, the main boughs of the tree were snapped off and all that remains is a leafless wood pillar, according to a report from Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, where the tree is located. It remains alive, but recovery is uncertain, the reports stated.

The tree, mature since the 1960s, according to Post files, would have survived Supertyphoon Karen in 1962, as well as typhoons Pamela, Omar, Paka and Pongsona.

Recently, it was found to be suffering from heart rot, a fungal disease that causes decay at the center of the trunk and branches.

It also has been the source of controversy, as it was located on the proposed site of a multipurpose machine gun range in northern Guam. The site of the range was moved in 2019, following pushback from conservationists, local lawmakers and, ultimately, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

What's next

What’s important now is the succession of the tree, Lauren Gutierrez, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Marianas supervisory conservation specialist supporting MCB Camp Blaz, said.

“The reason why trees provide seeds each year is to protect itself – its genetics – after events like typhoons,” she said.

"Camp Blaz natural resource specialists, alongside partner agencies, will continue their efforts in protecting the S. nelsonii, whether it be through rehabilitating the mature tree or encouraging and protecting the next generation of seedlings,” the report stated.

Direct sunlight is required for the tree to grow and a number of saplings that have sprung up around the mature tree trunk, including one standing 6-feet tall, now will have a clearer line of sunshine, the report stated.

Seeds and saplings

About 3,000 seeds remain in storage, according to Mario Martinez, a NAVFAC Marianas natural resource specialist. With numerous pests affecting the species, they require a large amount of attention to thrive.

Two trees at the University of Guam, both standing 14-feet tall with trunks measuring over 2 inches in diameter at the base, survived Typhoon Mawar.

More plantings at the Camp Blaz forest enhancement area are planned for later this year, in conjunction with the Micronesian Conservation Coalition.

Officials at Camp Blaz have invited the media to visit the site of the now-injured, mature tree Friday morning.