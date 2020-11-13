Recycled glass used for parking lot in pilot project

In a pilot project, approximately 10 tons of recycled glass sand from the Zero Waste Guam Working Group was delivered to the GCA Trades Academy’s new facility to develop its new parking lot.

The recycled glass sand will partially replace the coral used under the pavement, according to a press release from the trades academy on Thursday.

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration granted the GCA Trades Academy $3.8 million of a $4.75 million total budget to purchase and renovate two buildings in Tiyan to be a new construction training facility.

The remaining balance is funded by a U.S. Department of Agriculture guaranteed loan from the Bank of Guam. The new buildings will have 29,000 square feet of floor space, including 16 classrooms and open-air shop space, more than doubling the trades academy's current facility in Barrigada. The renovation is scheduled to be completed by early next year.