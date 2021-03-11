Recycling advocate: 'We could do so much better'

As much as 65% of Guam's solid waste that was thought to be recyclables is actually trash, and if you add that to the nearly 25% of green waste and food waste that end up at the Layon the landfill, the problem becomes clear, according to a recycling advocate.

Peggy Denney, administrator for I*Recycle Guam, spoke to members of the Rotary Club of Northern Guam recently about the need for an islandwide effort to lessen the amount of trash that ends up in the landfill.

“We could do so much better ... We need to get people to the point where they can't dream of throwing away an aluminum beverage can. That’s what I am hoping.”

She spoke about raising awareness of reusing old items and waste diversion.

A contributing factor to the recyclables piling up and reentering the waste stream is that recycling has become confusing to many, she said.

“Plastics are really challenging," Denney said. "When the plastic association first devised the code ... they meant it as a plastic resin identification code but they showed it as the chasing arrows, to indicate that it may or may not be a recyclable, but it confuses everybody. They see that chasing arrows indication and think, 'Oh this has got to be recyclable.' But it depends on where you are."

Guam has reached the point where plastics can’t be recycled. Recycling companies like Pyramid Recyclables have stopped accepting plastics.

“They have no place to ship it to," Denney said. "Nobody wants to pay for plastic or even pay enough to cover shipping. So they used to bale it. They ... still have bales because there’s nowhere to ship it to, but even at Mr. Rubbishman, at Guahan Waste Control when they do the sorting of the curbside recycling then the plastics gets sorted out, it's weighed but then it ends up in the landfill because we have no place to put it."

The exception is plastics marked as 2 and 5. Those can be dropped off at Micronesia Climate Change Alliance. Denney said they are taking those plastics and turning them into other products like vases.

All other plastics, however, end up back in the waste stream. Denney said the impacts on the island’s marine life are significant.

“You’ll see in there bottle caps, cigarette lighters, toothbrushes, all sorts of stuff that end up in the ocean, and more and more of it as the longer it's in the ocean it breaks down through sunlight and waves and wind activity, so then it becomes what we call microplastics,” Denney said. Microplastics end up getting ingested by turtles and fish and other wildlife.

According to Denney, the negative impact plastics have caused on the environment is appalling.

She encourages the community to practice the 3 R’s: reduce, reuse and recycle, further stressing that the community must first reduce the amount of waste generated and reuse what they can.

“There are a lot of different ways of diverting and using products where you can make some pretty cool things,” Denney said.

Guam has also lost the capacity to recycle paper, Denney said.

“In a way, I kind of think it's a good thing because I really think we should start focusing on shredding paper locally, using it for compost, for mulch, for bedding for chickens so that we don’t have to increase our carbon footprint by shipping it off island.”

Organic food waste makes up 25% of garbage entering the landfill. Denney said composting could help reduce that number, recognizing that a lot of that food waste comes from residents.

“If we had more people who were composting on their own and all their vegetative waste could be composted, then ... that would be a very effective way of dealing with that because people tend to not look at those resources. But food waste and green waste, green waste isn’t supposed to even go into the landfill, you know. But it still does especially when people bag it. It drives me crazy,” Denney said.