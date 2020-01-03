Local artist Elizabeth Abuan, several years ago, ventured into a branch of art out of curiosity and to test her own creativity. But after sharing her craft with others through various workshops, she's convinced that recycling bottles into what she calls Majestic Art could be one of the options to help people without homes and without hope find a new purpose.

Elizabeth Abuan is a mother of four, a court interpreter and an independent artist under the Council on the Arts and Humanities Agency. She's a generous artist known for her heart-inspired works created of various fabrics – old and new. And then she first turned her eye and artistic flair to old bottles and realized how simple it was to do and to teach.

Through CAHA, Abuan has grants to formulate workshops and help the community.

"I am looking to give back to the community that uses and targets the underserved homeless population," Abuan stated.

The workshops are a subject of passion for Abuan. Her workshops, she said, symbolize the forward movement of life. She sees her workshops as an opportunity for people to get off the street.

Abuan said she collects donated bottles and materials from companies such as Winchell's, her primary sponsor.

Abuan puts her donated materials to good use at the workshops, as she ensures each piece of fabric and gem, rhinestone and pearl is integrated into the bottle art with love. Abuan also brings samples of bottle art made from previous workshops to help foster creativity among the participants.

The process of making bottle art is quite simple under Abuan’s guidance – she ensures everyone is comfortable with the tools.

“First and foremost is safety. We use glue guns, and some of the participants are beginners, so we provide them with gloves," she stated.

Next, it is up to the artists of the day to create and decorate their bottles. She never ceases to emphasize that creating bottle art is fun, and the goal is to be satisfied.

Hosting these workshops serves as a stepping stone to Abuan’s dream for this project. She shared, “I hope to see a bottle museum one day. My goal is to get everyone involved. if the bottle art is in the museum, everyone can see it and take pictures of it and appreciate it."

Abuan strives to send a positive message through her hours of hard work.

“It’s a form of expression for the homeless. Making this majestic bottle art brings forth talent and skills in people,” she said, adding that anyone can bring forth a majestic way of life through bottle art. She believes that the energy that lies within the vibrant colors of the jewels cultivates our minds.

Opportunities for the homeless community

Not very many people are aware of how pressing the homeless issue is on Guam. The annual homeless counts show fewer homeless people on Guam – the most recent report in 2018 by the Guam Homeless Coalition and Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority found that 854 people on the island were identified as homeless.

Abuan stated that a majority of the people in homeless shelters and those who attend her workshops are under 30, and many are children. She says that there aren’t enough funds being allocated to creating more public service events for the underserved.

From her workshops, her participants have created over 300 bottles. Soon, she hopes that she can open up the workshop to everyone, not just the homeless.

“This gives people a chance to do something," she said. "We can show them how simple objects can become unique.”

Abuan plans to open another session of workshops in early 2020, which will be open to everyone and conclude with a bottle museum showcase, where people can come to admire or buy the majestically crafted bottles.