Red Cross eyes volunteers for storm recovery

The American Red Cross is in need of volunteers for Typhoon Mawar recovery efforts, said spokesperson Steve Walsh.

“We are looking for volunteers for several different jobs for disaster response,” Walsh told The Guam Daily Post on Sunday. "Primarily what they are looking for is people to help us with transportation, overnight shifts at the two shelters that we have open, and then things like logistics, and then something that’s actually really important right now, which is disaster assessment."

The Red Cross is calling for as many volunteers as possible to fill these roles to help the island community get back on its feet, as volunteers from off island are only here for a limited duration.

“Obviously, with a storm like this, we knew it was coming, so we get people here on the ground before the storm,” Walsh said. "Most volunteers are only here for three weeks, so we always need additional people to fill these roles. In a case like disaster assessment, here we are in the fourth week and by chance we don’t have enough coming to the island, then we avail to local folks to fill those roles."

Two-step process

He said off-island volunteers are headed back to their hometowns almost every day. Now the Red Cross is turning to locals to fill those roles, and becoming a volunteer isn’t difficult.

“There’s two steps here in Guam. The first step is to go to our website, which is redcross.org/volunteer. It’s an application that you fill out, it’s pretty easy. Then they will be asked to go through a background check,” Walsh said.

"The next step, if they go on their phone and look for an app, Red Cross Volunteer Connection. When they download that and log in, once they’ve been approved as a volunteer, it allows them to go on the app and get all the information."

'On-the-job training'

With volunteers sorely needed, training for various roles like disaster assessment will be quick.

“Obviously, a basic explanation of what the role is, and then the new volunteers will most likely go out with people who already know how to do the job, so essentially on-the-job training,” he said. "But we need that work done today, tomorrow, right now, so the training would be brief and expedited."

Island residents age 16 and older can volunteer, but minors will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian during the times they volunteer.