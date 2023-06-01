The American Red Cross is providing more helping hands to the island's mayors to distribute aid to those who need it.

The damage caused by Typhoon Mawar created a uniquely devastating event, requiring an ever-evolving response to best serve the people of Guam, a news release from Red Cross stated. The partnership with the mayors will increase the reach and speed of supply distribution.

The mayors' offices have been overseeing the distribution of disaster relief supplies and will now be joined by the Red Cross, which will not only provide emergency supplies, but also boost the workforce dedicated to delivery. With this expanded partnership, the aim is to gain greater headway in relief efforts to villages and neighborhoods that have yet to be reached.

Some areas of Guam remain flooded and are faced with no clear timeline for how long they’ll be without electricity and water.

The American Red Cross has 141 trained volunteers in Guam, with more responders en route to support, reflecting the constantly evolving demands involved in a response of this scale. The added dynamic with the mayors' offices is a natural extension of the Red Cross mission to help those in need, the release states.

Denise Everhart, who is in charge of the local Red Cross response, told The Guam Daily Post the organization has been providing hot meals to families who remain at emergency shelters. She thanked the Federal Emergency Management Agency for flying out personnel and supplies to support aid efforts.

“We're giving out cleanup kits, comfort kits, basic hygiene stuff, rakes, shovels, coolers, tarps, at those pods being run by the mayors,” she said. “And we're going to continue to be out in the community, really trying to help work to recover with financial assistance … for those who do not qualify for FEMA assistance – but really for anybody.”

The Red Cross continues to communicate with island leaders to understand the help the community requires.

“We have people ready to respond, we just need to know what the need is,” she said.

The Joint Information Center announced Wednesday that four distribution sites were up and running at the Sinajana Mayor’s Office, Hågat Mayor’s Office, the Jeremy Paul Newby Community and Youth Center in Talo'fo'fo' and the Yigo gym.

Service updates will be posted on the Guam Red Cross Facebook page, which is also linked on www.redcross.org/guam.

Those affected by Typhoon Mawar, or those looking for a loved one separated as a result of evacuations or other disaster-related circumstances, may call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767). For volunteer opportunities, visit www.redcross.org/guam.