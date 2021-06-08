Red Cross taps mayors to help promote fire safety

In a house fire, can a family safely escape in just two minutes?

This was a question from Ambrosio Constantino, the disaster program manager for the Guam chapter of the American Red Cross, when he asked mayors and vice mayors on Wednesday to help promote fire safety among families in their villages.

Constantino said the answer is "yes" and asked the Mayors' Council of Guam to spread the word about the new "Sound the Alarm" campaign, which is a fire safety drill.

The campaign involves getting more families ready by creating their escape plan and practicing their two-minute drill.

Getting out of the house safely is a priority, Constantino said.

If one can easily grab a pillowcase and throw just a few important items into it such as one's medication, cellphone, keys and wallet while on their way out of the house, then that would be good too, he said.

As a key part of the Sound the Alarm campaign, the American Red Cross is making available more than 200 home fire detectors to residents who would request them, Constantino said.

However, mayors' staff should be the ones to install these fire detectors to make sure they are immediately and properly installed in the homes of families that requested them, he said.