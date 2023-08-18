Red Guåhan Shuttle offers free rides for JCB cardholders on Tumon route

The Red Guåhan Shuttle Free Ride Campaign will launch its second round of free rides for JCB cardholders through Dec. 6, JCB announced in a news release.

Launched by JCB International Co. and T.P. Micronesia, one of the JTB Corp.'s group companies, the shuttle provides a free ride on the Tumon Shuttle route, which connect Guam's major shopping centers, the Micronesia Mall and Guam Premier Outlets, via the hotel district, JCB said in the release.

Those with membership show their JCB Cards to get on board a shuttle. The campaign is open only to JCB cardmembers; passengers accompanied by JCB cardholders aren't eligible.

The decision to launch the second round of the campaign comes after the campaign from earlier this year received positive reviews and became popular.