PROMOTED: Members of the 254th Red Horse Squadron congratulate the newest senior noncommissioned officers in the squadron. Master Sgt. Cliff Raphael and Master Sgt. Denise Raphael were promoted to their current rank in a ceremony at the 254th Red Horse Squadron, Andersen Air Force Base, on Jan. 13. Pictured, from left, are: Staff Sgt. Adrian Tainatongo, Master Sgt. Cliff Raphael, Master Sgt. Denise Raphael, Senior Airman Emani Gutierrez, Staff Sgt. Kenneth Karosich and Tech Sgt. Roby Garrido.