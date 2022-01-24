Red Horse squadron recognizes outstanding performance

OUTSTANDING: Senior Airman Mary Jean Funtelar, center in top photo, from the 254th RED HORSE Squadron, assigned to the Electrical Shop as an electrical journeyman, and Staff Sgt. Julian Taimanao, bottom photo, from the 254th RED HORSE Squadron, assigned to the Utilities Shop as a utility journeyman, were presented the Air Force Achievement Medal by Lt. Col. Frank S. Blaz, left, RHS commander; and Command Master Sgt. Maurice Cruz, RHS senior enlisted leader on Jan. 9, for outstanding performance during Task Force Engineer COVID Operations. Photos courtesy Guam National Guard