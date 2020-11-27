Red Kettle Campaign needs volunteers

Want to help? • Anyone wanting to make a donation can call C.J. Urquico at 477-9873. Donations can also be made online at guam.salvationarmy.org. • If you want to be a Red Kettle bell ringer, call 477-9818 to reserve your slot.

The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign kicked off last week, though perhaps not at the locations they’re usually found at, and not all of them will have a bell ringer.

Bank of Hawaii and First Hawaiian Bank branches have kettles inside the banks, according to C.J. Urquico, public relations coordinator for The Salvation Army Guam Corps.

"This is the first time that banks will host red kettles throughout the season. It’s a unique innovation and we’re hoping that it makes up for the lack of bell-ringing sites,” he said.

Urquico said the Micronesia Mall will have unmanned kettles next to their hand sanitizing stations at Ross and the food court. Agana Shopping Center also will have unmanned kettles next to their hand sanitizing stations at both entrances.

Urquico said they are open to placing more kettles in other locations.

They do have bell ringing scheduled for the two entrances of the Guam Premier Outlets every day except Sunday. The bell ringing starts at 11 a.m. and finishes before 8 p.m., and there are still slots available.

“Bell ringers are limited to three at any given time so larger groups are taking shorter shifts so everyone has an opportunity to ring," he said.

Helping the needy

The Red Kettle Campaign dates back to 1891 when Capt. Joseph McFee placed a kettle outside a ferry dock to raise funds to feed the poor in San Francisco.

Urquico said every dollar collected from the kettles, to include online donations, stay on Guam.

“The funds help our holiday efforts and programs that help our island community throughout the year. We are a 24/7/365 organization with the Lighthouse Recovery Center, and our Family Services Center provides services that help prevent homelessness on our island,” Urquico added.

Ed Untalan, First Hawaiian Bank senior vice president, said they're happy to help this year’s Red Kettle Campaign.

“We understand that times are hard especially during this pandemic but we hope that with the kind donations from our staff and community, we will be able to help the island residents in a time of need,” Untalan stated.

For those who would like to volunteer as bell ringers, precautions are required to ensure the safety of all, Urquico said. The organization has a video on COVID-19 safety on their Facebook page. Masks, gloves and sanitizing wipes are available for kettle volunteers. They also recommend that everyone install the Guam COVID alert app, something that they’ve done company-wide.

Community’s generosity

While the organization was facing a shortfall in funding for Thanksgiving meals, which had to be ordered and prepackaged for delivery on Thanksgiving Day, various local businesses and organizations have stepped up to fill the gap.

Capt. Kari Rudd noted that the outpouring of support from residents and businesses to help the community is astonishing.

“We are overwhelmed by the generosity of the community. Next up is toys. We appreciate the people coming by to make donations. We are grateful to the Marine Corps at Camp Blaz Toys for Tots program for continuing their mission of providing toys for children in the entire Marianas. The Guam Chamber of Commerce and the Chinese Chamber of Commerce all pitch in every year to help bring joy to the kids every Christmas.”