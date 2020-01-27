The Guam Police Department is in the "same predicament" as island mayors when it comes to resolving cases around abandoned vehicles, according to police Chief Steven Ignacio, who appeared before the Mayors' Council of Guam last week to answer questions on the topic.

The registered owner is always responsible for the vehicle, Ignacio said.

However, Santa Rita Mayor Dale Alvarez said he has had a problem in his village with cars abandoned on private property.

"This (private property owner) now is getting irritated because nobody is doing anything about it," he added.

The registered owner, a member of the military, has relocated off island. Ignacio said it's likely the owner sold the vehicle. Alvarez asked what mayors could do if a new owner did not register the vehicle in his or her name.

"Our information is just as good as the information that comes out of Rev and Tax," Ignacio said.

Police chief will talk with Rev & Tax

Alvarez said his office called the police, who removed and took the license plate and weren’t heard from again. Alvarez wanted to know if police taking the license plate classified the vehicle as abandoned, because he didn’t want to be sued for removing it.

"I think what I'll do is, let me sit down with Rev and Tax, because Rev and Tax and I both have a play in abandoned vehicles. So we rely on their information. There's a whole process for us to seize an abandoned vehicle," Ignacio said.

License plates are taken to be returned to the Department of Revenue and Taxation, he added. Ignacio said he's also seen traffic accidents where vehicles are just moved to the side of the road until the owners are treated.

"The expectation is that they will come back when they're done being treated," he added. "I think for the large majority of the time they are removed. There are exceptions to the norm."

A ridiculous, convoluted process

Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann said there are so many agencies and procedures involved with abandoned vehicles that it has become a "ridiculous process and a waste of time."

Rev and Tax sends a letter to the registered owner, Hofmann said. The Department of Public Works is then notified to determine if the vehicle is on an easement. Health and environmental agencies then check for their respective concerns, he added. Afterwards, GPD or the mayor issues a citation.

"There's so much red tape to remove one thing that I think, no wonder why it's never been done. And when we went before the courts they said there's never been anybody on Guam successfully prosecuted for abandoning a vehicle because this law is this wide when it should really just be a straight shot," Hofmann said.

Mayor: Rewrite law to ease and streamline removal

He suggested establishing nonmoving permits for vehicles that can't be moved from government property but are not abandoned. Residents also ask if they can take the cars but there are issues on that end, Hofmann added.

"So it's changing the law to work on forfeiture, and I think there's also an opportunity for the government to make money ... where the government can auction (vehicles) off. Or the government can use it," he said.

Ignacio agreed that the current abandoned vehicle law is time-consuming and requires multiple agencies.