Reduced-hour workers ineligible in 2020

Workers on reduced hours were not supposed to get Pandemic Unemployment Assistance in 2020 but a number of states and territories, including Guam and the Northern Marianas, misinterpreted the application of the federal aid meant to help workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result of that misinterpretation, Guam and other states and territories incorrectly paid PUA benefits to those on reduced work hours.

On Guam, thousands of employees received millions in PUA when they're not supposed to, under the Coronavirus Aid, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act, based on USDOL guidelines.

But because the misinterpretation of the PUA program was widespread, the U.S. Department of Labor is not requiring reimbursement of the benefits paid or any punitive measure, Guam Labor Director David Dell'Isola told The Guam Daily Post on Monday.

USDOL wants to make sure, however, that all jurisdictions are implementing the federal law and guidance correctly under the extended PUA program, Dell'Isola said.

That's why USDOL issued a revised Jan. 18, 2021 guidance to emphasize that those on reduced work hours are not eligible for PUA.

That guidance says one is eligible for PUA if "the individual's place of employment is closed as a direct result of the COVID-19 public health emergency."

"If you're hired and working, then the business is not closed," Dell'Isola said, based on the USDOL guidelines. "I say it again, I am not happy with it but we have to follow the USDOL guidelines about the law."

Those who got PUA while their place of work was open in 2020 are not being required to pay the PUA money they got, Dell'Isola said.

Those who continue to claim PUA benefits, when they're not eligible, run the risk of being required to pay the money back, among other things, he said.

Congress tried to fix it

Members of Congress knew that those on reduced work hours were not eligible to receive PUA, so there were efforts to reverse that before the presidential elections. But those efforts failed.

In September, S. 4771 was introduced in the U.S. Senate, seeking to ensure access to PUA by those on reduced work hours because of the pandemic. The bill wasn't reported out of committee.

"That fixes the whole thing, but didn't succeed," Dell'Isola said.

USDOL acknowledged how devastating it is for people who used to get PUA but are now learning they are not eligible to get it, Dell'Isola said.

"They (USDOL) said we told you. I said you didn't. Well, we're telling you now and you better make those corrections," Dell'Isola said of conversations he had with USDOL officials about the misinterpretation of the law.

On Friday, the Northern Marianas government issued a statement echoing what Dell'Isola had been saying the past weeks about PUA ineligibility of those on reduced hours.

"In a recent webinar conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor, CNMI DOL learned that individuals who are not fully unemployed as a result of the pandemic may not qualify for PUA. In other words, claimants who work reduced hours as a result of the pandemic may not qualify for PUA," the CNMI government said.

2 ways to fix it

Dell'Isola reiterated that expanding PUA to those on reduced hours can be addressed by the legislative and administrative process.

Citing the Senate bill that was introduced last year, Dell'Isola said either the House or Senate can take up a similar bill now that a new Congress is in.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Del. Michael San Nicolas also have been looking forward to working with the new Biden administration to expand PUA eligibility.

The administrative fix, according to Dell'Isola, is for the U.S. Labor secretary to add a new criteria for PUA eligibility, which the CARES Act provided for.

The former Labor secretary, under the Trump administration, used the authority given to him in the extended PUA by adding a criteria that allowed self-employed individuals including independent contractors and gig workers to receive PUA.

This has been helping many on Guam, Dell'Isola said.

Dell'Isola is working with Adelup on whether Guam would ask the Labor secretary to consider further expanding the PUA eligibility criteria to include those on reduced hours, but right now, there's only an interim Labor secretary.

Other provisions of law

Last year, the Guam Department of Labor issued statements about the applications of earnings disregard to determine whether an employee on reduced hours qualifies for PUA.

Dell'Isola said that earnings disregard turned out to be applicable only to a certain group.

He referred to subsection "kk" of the USDOL's Jan. 8 guidelines on those eligible to get PUA:

"A child or other person in the household for which the individual has primary caregiving responsibility is unable to attend school or another facility that is closed as a direct result of the COVID-19 public health emergency and such school or facility care is required for the individual to work."

USDOL said this includes an individual whose job allows for telework, but for whom the provision of care to the child or other person with a closed school or other facility requires such ongoing and constant attention that it is not possible for the individual to perform work at home.

On Guam, many on reduced work hours are hoping they can continue to get PUA, which had been an important lifeline.

Many on Guam earn $200 or less a week because of reduced hours, while those on PUA and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation are eligible to get $645 a week.