As oil prices plummet in light of COVID-19 concerns and discontent grows between major oil producing nations, a member of the Consolidated Commission on Utilities has proposed reducing the Guam Power Authority fuel surcharge even further.

CCU Commissioner Simon Sanchez said he's asked GPA General Manager John Benavente to look into another reduction in the surcharge, and the head of the power utility has confirmed he's working on the matter.

But any action on rates is a group effort, not just in terms of the CCU, but also the Public Utilities Commission, which has final say on rate issues.

The surcharge fell for the first time since 2016.

The rate was set to 13.4 cents per kilowatt-hour, representing a 13% reduction from the prior 15.4 cents per kWh and an 8% reduction in the customer's overall power bill.

The fuel surcharge is intended to be revenue-neutral. This means GPA is not to profit or lose money on its fuel purchases, leading the surcharge to rise and fall with the market. Adjustments are normally made every six months but can be changed in shorter periods.

As oil prices began to increase over the past few years, so did the surcharge.

Sanchez said his hope is that a recommendation on a reduction would come before the end of the week. This way, the CCU may be able to act on it next week.

If approved, it can be sent to the PUC, which might be able to act on the recommendation during its regular meeting at the end of the month.

"If we’re successful, the (surcharge) could be lowered for bills read after April 1. But let's first see what John (Benavente) and GPA recommend," Sanchez said.