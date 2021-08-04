The Palau International Coral Reef Center continues to monitor 240 substrates of coral that were outplanted to an area near Ngerchong Island, PICRC stated in a press release.

The area is part of a pilot program to help restore severely damaged coral. A survey conducted in December 2018 showed the coral system hit by Typhoon Bopha in 2012 had 10% of its area covered and 44% with only bare substrate.

“A high density of coral recruits indicated the reef had started to recover; however, this is a slow process and can take decades,” PICRC stated in the press release.

Another visit was made just before the outplant.

“The coral reef has recovered drastically since the baseline survey in 2018 and the coral cover has increased visibly,” officials stated. “We are very excited to observe this natural increase of coral cover at a typhoon-damaged site.”

To help with that growth, the coral outplant was placed in a shallow area with less coral cover.

On June 15 and 16, PICRC aquarist McGee Mereb and Eveline van der Steeg, a Ph.D. candidate from the CoralAsssist Lab from Newcastle University, joined the Koror State Rangers to plant corals at Ngerchong Inside.

PICRC continues to monitor the site but is planning other activities with Koror State Government, which has oversight of Ngerchong Island and the surrounding waters, as well as other state governments in Palau as the coral rehabilitation project continues to develop.