Earth Month is coming to a close soon, but that doesn't mean our environmental responsibilities should end there. In fact, being eco-friendly could save you a trip to the grocery store – saving time and gas – any day of the year.

One way to get your fill is with Numa'lo Refillery, a zero-waste alternative to store-bought hygiene products.

Numa'lo Refillery launched at the beginning of the year and in the time since, Numa'lo owner Jasmine Flores-Cantrell has learned that a lot of people want to get educated on eco-friendly alternatives.

"So far it's been great," she said. "It does actually take a lot of education. I learned people want to learn about what we are doing, for them to get really into the process of refilling their container and reducing their plastic waste at home."

But interest is growing and so is their patron base. Since opening, Numa'lo Refillery has filled at least 500 plastic containers with locally sourced non-toxic and eco-friendly hygiene products.

"It's great so far, the response is really welcome," she said. "I find that people are relieved that they have this outlet to reuse their plastic containers in a sustainable way. We definitely have regular customers that we see every couple weeks or every month to refill on their staples like shampoo conditioners and dish soap. So we've already saved at least 500 bottles from the landfill already."

The largest container regularly filled by patrons includes large laundry soap containers.

"We do have a customer who comes with their huge Gain laundry bottle, but our laundry soap is really concentrated," Flores-Cantrell said. "So that customer who filled up that large laundry bottle, I haven't seen them in maybe two months – they're still working their way through it. It's lasting them a long time."

'Something you can't put a price on'

She said prices for products sold by Numa'lo Refillery are equivalent to the eco-friendly brands sold in stores. For example, an ounce of laundry soap, which is equivalent to 2 tablespoons, would cost 95 cents. That equates to 47 cents a load. The value can be found in a couple different areas.

"They're safer than these eco-friendly brands. There's a lot of brands out there that market themselves as eco-friendly or having clean ingredients and they're priced equal to ours, but there's still a lot of artificial ingredients and fragrances in their product that are an irritant to skin," she said.

Numa'lo Refillery only sells non-toxic products.

"We have a huge population on Guam that suffers from skin sensitivity like eczema, because of the humidity and salt in the air," Flores-Cantrell said. "So I tell people they have a concentrated laundry product that's comparable to the eco-friendly brand, but this is absolutely guaranteed to be safe for your family. To me that's something you can't put a price on."

There's also the benefit of concentrated products like laundry soap.

"Not a lot of people know that laundry soap in particular is 90% water, so you're really paying for the water in your soap. But with us the concentrate means you are paying for the effectiveness of the product. So you're won't to be returning as much to refill because it lasts longer, it's stronger, it removes odor and it lifts stains better," she said.

But the biggest value, she said, is being part of the eco-friendly system, in which "you're supporting a system rather than a brand."

Zero Waste Earth Day Festival

A big part of Numa'lo Refillery's mission is educating the community.

"I think it's really important to learn about what is being done here on island, and ways we can help to protect our natural resources and how they can get involved," she said.

In carrying out that mission, Numa'lo Refillery is hosting the first-ever Numa'lo Tåtte gi Tano' Zero Waste Earth Day Festival.

"It's an event that I wanted the community to join in on ways to connect with the land on Earth Day," Flores-Cantrell said. "So there will be things like a beach cleanup teaching stewardship of the land; there's three workshops to interact and engage with natural resources like basket weaving, natural textile printing using marine debris; there's also going to be a free morning yoga and chant session to ground our attention through the day."

The event will be focused on returning to and reconnecting with the land, she said. It will be held at Governor Joseph Flores Memorial Park (Ypao Beach) on Saturday, April 30, from noon to 3 p.m.