Refinancing makes $9M solar project at JFK campus possible

The government of Guam and the landlord to John F. Kennedy High School have refinanced the $65 million debt owed to bond investors in a 2010 borrowing to reconstruct the Tamuning campus.

GovGuam repays the lessor, Florida-based CaPFA Capital Corp., through annual lease payments. GovGuam pays CaPFA a base rent that's equivalent to the annual principal and interest payments on the debt, plus $1.56 million a year for maintenance and insurance.

After nearly a decade of GovGuam's rent payments for the JFK campus, the recent $64 million in refinancing freed up money for $9 million in energy improvement projects for the high school, according to a press release from the governor's office.

"There will be significant savings realized once the solar and energy improvement project is completed by the end of next summer," the governor's press release stated.

About $3 million in fiscal year 2021 savings from the bond refinancing will also be used to help fund the Guam Department of Education, whose fiscal 2021 budget was reduced.

The refinancing will result in $11.5 million in savings to debt repayments through fiscal 2040, according the governor's office.

The refinancing had an interest rate of 5.18%, Adelup stated.

There was robust interest among bond investors, the governor's office stated.

"The investor interest in these refunding bonds is evidence of the high level of confidence in Guam’s overall economy, our financial performance, and our ability to meet our obligations even in the face of the global COVID-19 pandemic," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero stated in the release.