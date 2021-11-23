The Archdiocese of Agaña will begin a process of reflection at the local, diocesan level by celebrating Mass at 5 p.m. Dec. 7 in the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica as part of the Synod of Bishops which will be held in Rome in 2023.

Archbishop Michael Byrnes will celebrate the special Mass on the eve of the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception/Feast of Santa Marian Kamalen which the archdiocese celebrates every Dec. 8, according to a press release.

“Our loving God gives himself to each of us. All are important. All are welcome,” said Archbishop Byrnes. “With that in mind, Pope Francis has announced a process of reflection leading up to a meeting of the Synod of Bishops to take place in Rome in October of 2023. He announced a diocesan phase to begin at this time. The regional phase will follow.”

In the next several months, the archdiocese will organize islandwide meetings which will be open to all people, especially those who feel excluded. It is a process which is taking place throughout the Church worldwide as called by the pope, the press release states.

“In this synod we will journey together with a purpose of being more inclusive as we look to our future Church, paying special attention to those on the margins whose concerns and perspective are so often overlooked,” the archbishop said. “The three touchstones of this process are communion, participation and mission.”

For more information, visit archagana.org and www.synod.va.